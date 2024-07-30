Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.48

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.48 and last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 377634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$954.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.45.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of C$409.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0202475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

