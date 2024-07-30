Camping World (CWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 91,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,839. Camping World has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -569.11 and a beta of 2.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

