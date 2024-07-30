Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 3.7 %

CLMT stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.86 and a beta of 1.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $119,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

