Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Lifted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 84,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 45,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,583,000 after acquiring an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $254.51. 547,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

