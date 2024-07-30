Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0972 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Build Bond Innovation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BFIX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.26. 3,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

Get Build Bond Innovation ETF alerts:

About Build Bond Innovation ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

Receive News & Ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.