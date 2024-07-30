Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in July

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,395,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 29,288,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,037.5 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of BDWBF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,687. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

