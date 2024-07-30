Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Brunswick worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $124,840,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,105,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,655,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 959,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

