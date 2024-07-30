Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE BDIV traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$20.66. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$21.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.