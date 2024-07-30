Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Target Price at $99.40

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,361,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

