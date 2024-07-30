Brokerages Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) PT at $65.14

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250 over the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. CWM LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the first quarter valued at $51,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in RxSight by 361.4% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in RxSight by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.20. RxSight has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

