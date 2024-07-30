Brokerages Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $9.18

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genius Sports

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.