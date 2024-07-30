Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 1.6%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.94 and last traded at $147.79. Approximately 5,693,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 31,907,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.56 and a 200-day moving average of $149.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

