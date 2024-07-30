Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.24

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 200846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

