Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) PT Raised to $58.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.93.

NYSE:BFH opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

