BrainsWay (BWAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. BrainsWay has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 12,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,262. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 million, a PE ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 1.24. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

