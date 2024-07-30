Bornite Capital Management LP Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,876,000. Spotify Technology comprises 2.0% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,684. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.91. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $346.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

