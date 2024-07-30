Bornite Capital Management LP Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. MDU Resources Group accounts for about 1.5% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of MDU Resources Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 176,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,004. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

