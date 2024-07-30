Bornite Capital Management LP Takes $601,000 Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of CNM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,747. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,700 shares of company stock worth $3,637,752 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

