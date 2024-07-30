Bornite Capital Management LP Invests $14.84 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,000. Nucor accounts for 2.5% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Nucor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.41. 1,132,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.62.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

