Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,080,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,056.31.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $12.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,742.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,887.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,689.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

