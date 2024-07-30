Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.27

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$80.27 and last traded at C$79.74, with a volume of 15495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$79.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEI.UN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$95.00 price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.93.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

