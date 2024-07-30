BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZUT)

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ZUT stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting 20.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,175. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of 17.82 and a 52-week high of 22.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of 19.58.

