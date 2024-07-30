BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance
Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.19. 110,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.80. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12-month low of C$15.29 and a 12-month high of C$18.45.
