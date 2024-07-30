Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 303,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,420,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $214.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $615.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

