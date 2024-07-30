bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

BLEU traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. bleuacacia has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $11.40.

bleuacacia ( NASDAQ:BLEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

