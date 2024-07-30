Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.77. 373,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,980,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLND has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLND

Blend Labs Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 281,763 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $780,483.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 3,799.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 638,102 shares in the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Blend Labs by 977.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 371,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.