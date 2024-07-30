Blast Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $264.86 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Blast token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a market capitalization of $264.86 million and approximately $60.22 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blast

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,388,910,117 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,363,251,780.4414 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01454922 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $87,138,245.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

