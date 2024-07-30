BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 42.7% in July

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the June 30th total of 395,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BHK traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 103,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,841. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

