BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 42.7% in July

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the June 30th total of 395,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
NYSE BHK traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 103,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,841. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
