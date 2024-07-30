Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,057 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.50% of Blackbaud worth $210,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $43,589,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. 277,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $87,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,661.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $87,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,476 shares of company stock worth $2,547,161. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

