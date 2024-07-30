Black Diamond Group (BDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.06). Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of C$73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.60 million.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDI remained flat at C$9.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,113. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.57. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$5.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$559.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Black Diamond Group

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.