BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.63.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $31.75 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.