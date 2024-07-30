Bittensor (TAO) Price Reaches $324.87 on Major Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $44.22 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $324.87 or 0.00490055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,147,772 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,145,595. The last known price of Bittensor is 321.14638736 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $45,678,604.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

