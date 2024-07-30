Bittensor Price Hits $318.35 on Top Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for $318.35 or 0.00478107 BTC on major exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $45.68 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,145,143 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,140,422. The last known price of Bittensor is 343.22025294 USD and is up 3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $32,577,611.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

