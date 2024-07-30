BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 208,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIT Mining stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BTCM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,207. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

