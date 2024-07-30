BioRem (CVE:BRM) Trading Up 2%

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) was up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 16,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 26,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

BioRem Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$32.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.92 million during the quarter. BioRem had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 8.66%.

About BioRem

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

