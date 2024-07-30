Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 23.5% in July

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPTH. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BPTH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

