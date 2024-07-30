BigBear.ai (BBAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. On average, analysts expect BigBear.ai to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BigBear.ai Stock Performance
Shares of BBAI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 437,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397,447. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
BigBear.ai Company Profile
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.
