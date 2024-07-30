Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.350–0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 349,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $193.43 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

