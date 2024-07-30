Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $15.26. Beyond shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 1,392,699 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. Beyond’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Get Beyond alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYON has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,168.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,168.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,599,000. Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.