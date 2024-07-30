Berkley W R Corp Sells 126,788 Shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

Berkley W R Corp cut its stake in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,788 shares during the quarter. Enphys Acquisition comprises approximately 0.4% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 4.81% of Enphys Acquisition worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,365,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Enphys Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:NFYS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,682. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

About Enphys Acquisition

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus in the renewable energy sector. Enphys Acquisition Corp.

