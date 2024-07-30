Berkley W R Corp Purchases 791,216 Shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,216 shares during the period. Rigel Resource Acquisition accounts for about 1.2% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 6.17% of Rigel Resource Acquisition worth $22,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,814,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 312,617 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,224,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 474,050 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,076,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RRAC remained flat at $11.38 during trading hours on Monday. 29 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,651. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies primarily in the mining industry.

