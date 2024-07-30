Berkley W R Corp Invests $3.39 Million in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 298,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,474 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

VMCA remained flat at $11.42 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.