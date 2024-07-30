Berkley W R Corp Invests $1.87 Million in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 168,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.10% of SK Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKGR remained flat at $11.18 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,900. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

