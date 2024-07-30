Berkley W R Corp Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,816 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 11,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $2,190,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 30.0% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 299,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 325,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,017 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 358,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the period.

Get Aimfinity Investment Corp. I alerts:

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AIMBU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,626. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.