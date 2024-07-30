Berkley W R Corp Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) by 429.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,600 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.29% of Bowen Acquisition worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 111,478 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 328,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the first quarter worth $415,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Bowen Acquisition by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BOWN remained flat at $10.60 during midday trading on Monday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,364. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

