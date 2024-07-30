Berkley W R Corp Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

Berkley W R Corp lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,316 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSPO. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 382,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 528,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of HSPO remained flat at $11.09 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,800. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

