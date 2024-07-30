Berkley W R Corp Grows Position in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Global Star Acquisition worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Global Star Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 295,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Global Star Acquisition by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 345,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 258,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Star Acquisition by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 70,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance

GLST remained flat at $11.11 on Monday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,347. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Star Acquisition ( NASDAQ:GLST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Global Star Acquisition news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $1,933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Star Acquisition

Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

