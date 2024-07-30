Berkley W R Corp Buys 603,686 Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,686 shares during the period. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. accounts for 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.07% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,071 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 795,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 586,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 829,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of MCAA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 97,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,388. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.