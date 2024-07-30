Berkley W R Corp Boosts Holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,480 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 5.63% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 741,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $1,976,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I Trading Down 0.5 %

TGAA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

