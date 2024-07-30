Beldex Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $303.97 million and $840,563.72 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.04 or 0.04948939 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00039777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,010,401 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,310,401 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

